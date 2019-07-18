Philadelphia officials announce $3.5 million investment in local soccer facilities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor Jim Kenney, surrounded by dozens of young soccer players, announced the allocation of $3.5 million to dramatically upgrade soccer facilities in Philadelphia parks.Officials from the Philadelphia Union Foundation and the Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association were also on hand.They are now working in partnership with the City of Philadelphia's Rebuild division to build fifteen mini-pitches and two signature fields in neighborhoods throughout the city over the next five years.In case you are wondering, a mini-pitch is essentially a mini-soccer field for games of 4-on-4 or smaller.As part of the partnership, a combined investment of more than $1 million will also be put toward safe spaces to grow the sport of soccer.The first mini-pitch project will be completed at Capitolo Playground in East Passyunk.