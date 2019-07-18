Sports

Philadelphia officials announce $3.5 million investment in local soccer facilities

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor Jim Kenney, surrounded by dozens of young soccer players, announced the allocation of $3.5 million to dramatically upgrade soccer facilities in Philadelphia parks.

Officials from the Philadelphia Union Foundation and the Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association were also on hand.

They are now working in partnership with the City of Philadelphia's Rebuild division to build fifteen mini-pitches and two signature fields in neighborhoods throughout the city over the next five years.

In case you are wondering, a mini-pitch is essentially a mini-soccer field for games of 4-on-4 or smaller.

As part of the partnership, a combined investment of more than $1 million will also be put toward safe spaces to grow the sport of soccer.

The first mini-pitch project will be completed at Capitolo Playground in East Passyunk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphilly newssoccerphiladelphia union
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: 'Coolest' day of this extended stretch
Woman suing Dominican Republic resort for $3 million after alleged attack
Flash flooding swamps Berks County
Philly pool reopens after gang-related shooting
Folks head to the shore to escape the heat
NJ officer charged with murder in death of baby
Man wanted for exposing himself in Target parking lot
Show More
Woman alleges sexual assault inside hospital room at Jefferson
Police: No racial motive behind noose at Delaware Home Depot
Conshohocken Borough officers honored for saving baby's life
Campers staying hydrated during extreme heat
Philly issued 216,000 litter citations over three-year period
More TOP STORIES News