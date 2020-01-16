Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.: Police issue arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver

By CHRISTINA CARREGA
NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday, alleging the Cleveland Browns wide receiver committed "a simple battery" at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The allegation is a misdemeanor, a police spokeswoman confirmed to ABC News.

Beckham's alma mater, Louisiana State, beat Clemson 42-25 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslouisianaarrestnflu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Winds Of Change to bring snow
Teen primary suspect in foster mom's death, duffel bag killing: Police
Hard Rock boss: Atlantic City 'going in wrong direction'
Chief justice arrives at Capitol for impeachment trial
Police identify body found in Olney trash can
New documents allege Fotis Dulos tried to run over wife
11-year-old rescued after she was abducted getting off school bus
Show More
ESPN reporter didn't know he had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Officials: Gas leak was likely cause of South Philly explosion
GAO: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Alec Baldwin wants Dillan the Bear moved from Pa. sanctuary
More TOP STORIES News