SPORTS

Record breaker: 34K teddy bears tossed on ice at Hershey Bears game for good cause

EMBED </>More Videos

Teddy bears hit the ice at the Hershey Bears game at the Giant Center on Sunday, December 2, 2018. (Credit: Ali Lanyon via Storyful)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Fans of a Pennsylvania hockey team came together in a big way for a good cause.

Teddy bears hit the ice Sunday at the Hershey Bears game at the Giant Center.

More than 34,000 bears were tossed by the crowd onto the rink this year.



The number smashed the more than 25,000 bears donated last year.

It also sets a new world teddy bear toss record.



The stuffed animals will be donated to about 30 area charities.


The team beat New York rival Binghamton 6-3.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sports
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
What is thoracic outlet syndrome, and what does it mean for Markelle Fultz?
76ers' Markelle Fultz has thoracic outlet syndrome, to miss 3-6 weeks
76ers primed for rare win in Toronto
The Sixers being this good is a minor miracle
More Sports
Top Stories
Postal worker discovers 2 dead outside of Whitemarsh home
No charges for Philly cop after fatal shooting; new video released
Brother of Eagles player Derek Barnett killed in hit-and-run
Video shows dirt bikes, ATVs on Art Museum steps
AccuWeather: Colder Today, Snow Showers For Some
Mourners patiently wait to pay respects to George H.W. Bush
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Philadelphia's Kevin Hart will host 2019 Oscars
Show More
John Legend performs at the Met Philadelphia
Mueller recommends no prison for Flynn, citing cooperation
Hammonton firefighters deliver letters to Santa
Mayor Kenney's father dies suddenly
Burger King trolls McDonald's with 'Whopper Detour' promotion
More News