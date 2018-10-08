SPORTS

Report: Eagles RB Ajayi out for the season with ACL tear

Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi smiles on stage during an NFL fan rally on Regent Street, in London, Saturday Sept. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles' lead running back Jay Ajayi has reportedly suffered a torn ACL and is now out for the rest of the season.

A source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter that the tear happened Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Philadelphia has been hit hard by injuries at the offensive skill positions.

Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson speak after loss on October 8, 2018.



Receivers Mike Wallace (fractured leg) and Mack Hollins (groin) were placed on injured reserve earlier in the season, and running backs Darren Sproles (hamstring) and Corey Clement (quad) have been unable to stay on the field.

Ajayi, who is in a contract year, has been playing through a transverse fracture in his back suffered against the Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 2.



Information from ESPN.

