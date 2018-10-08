Report: Eagles RB Ajayi out for the season with ACL tear

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Philadelphia Eagles' lead running back Jay Ajayi has reportedly suffered a torn ACL and is now out for the rest of the season.
A source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter that the tear happened Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Philadelphia has been hit hard by injuries at the offensive skill positions.
Receivers Mike Wallace (fractured leg) and Mack Hollins (groin) were placed on injured reserve earlier in the season, and running backs Darren Sproles (hamstring) and Corey Clement (quad) have been unable to stay on the field.
Ajayi, who is in a contract year, has been playing through a transverse fracture in his back suffered against the Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 2.
According to @AdamSchefter , Ajayi tore his ACL. He's on the final year of his contract too. Unreal. Darren Sproles hurt. Corey Clement banged up. What now?#Eagles@JayTrain @6abc pic.twitter.com/lw4OyBsu8t— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) October 8, 2018
