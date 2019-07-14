Wimbledon

Roger Federer takes on Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, poses with Switzerland's Roger Federer before the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

WIMBLEDON, England -- It'll either be Wimbledon championship No. 9 for Roger Federer or No. 5 for Novak Djokovic when they meet in the final.

This is the pair's third meeting in the title match at the All England Club. Djokovic won both of those previous matchups, in 2014 and 2015.

Federer, who is 37, is going for his 21st Grand Slam trophy overall on Sunday, while the 32-year-old Djokovic is playing for his 16th.

They have played each other 47 times already, with Djokovic holding a 25-22 head-to-head edge. This is also their 16th showdown at a major tournament - the most between any two men in the professional era - and Djokovic leads that count 9-6 so far.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsenglandu.s. & worldroger federertenniswimbledon
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WIMBLEDON
In honor of Wimbledon, Spinbledon comes to Center City
15-year-old Cori Gauff defeats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
Serena Williams seeded 25th after Wimbledon rule change
Federer wins 8th Wimbledon title, beating Cilic in final
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 7 shot during basketball game in West Philly
Power restored to several Old City attractions following manhole fire
Power fully restored after massive NYC outage
AccuWeather: Hot, Slightly Humid
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
France trumpets shared European defense on Bastille Day
Baby born on 7-Eleven Day, at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Show More
Man attacks 69-year-old hotel manager over parking spot
Baby boy and toddler rescued from apartment fire
Letter written by Tupak to Madonna to hit the auction block
Barry drenches Gulf Coast, but initially spares New Orleans
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters
More TOP STORIES News