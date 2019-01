EMBED >More News Videos Ducis Rodgers predicts the scores of Eagles-Bears and Seahawks-Cowboys.

EMBED >More News Videos Everything you need to know about the Eagles next opponent and a prediction for Sunday's games.

The playoffs are HERE! The Philadelphia Eagles are IN. And Jaws is PUMPED! Watch as Ron Jaworski gets you ready for an Eagles' upset in the Wild Card round, as only Jaws can.