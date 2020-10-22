Olympics

Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia receives $30K check for rowers aspiring for 2021 Olympics

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Aspiring Olympians gathered on the banks of the Schuylkill River Thursday morning to accept some support in their bid for a medal.

Officials with the Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia joined with the Tri-State Toyota Dealers to announce continued investment in the local rowing community.

Like so many sports, rowing has been dealt a number of significant setbacks amid the pandemic with the cancellation of some key regattas.

The Phillie Phanatic was on hand to present a check for $30,000 to sustain the sport.

"Rowers know how to persevere. And so today we recognize these athletes representing and training on Boathouse Row, representing the city, and hopefully the United States in international competition going forward," Paul Horvat, Commodore of the Schuylkill Navy, said.

The financial support from the Toyota dealers will help the Olympic-bound athletes continue to train ahead of the 2021 games in Tokyo.
