A Northeast Philadelphia child may be a little early for Halloween but she's right on time for Tuesday night's Flyers home opener.Check out Cailin's perfect recreation of the Flyer's new mascot, Gritty.Mom, Pattirriccia Ryan, says her 7-year-old knew she wanted to dress like the orange creature, the second she saw him.The seamstress tells Action News it only took her a few days to turn her daughter into the furry fan favorite.In addition to Halloween, Cailin plans to wear it during one of the Philly Team Pride Days at her school, MaST 2 community charter.------