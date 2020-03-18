Coronavirus

Senior Spotlight: Quadruplets at Conrad School of Science in Wilmington Delaware

By
At Action News, we want to salute all of our high school and college senior athletes whose seasons were cut short, or hang in limbo.

Today's Senior Spotlight: The Dodds Quadruplets. Yes, you heard that right.

Cassidy, Abigail, Kailee, and Emma, are seniors at the Conrad School of Science in Wilmington Delaware. This is their final year of playing softball on the same team.

They're all going to different colleges next year and have been dreaming of their senior night which now may not happen.

Dodds Quads -- we salute you. If YOU know a senior who deserves their time in the spotlight during this terrible time of uncertainty, send me a pic or video on my Facebook page!

