Coronavirus

UPenn runner ends season on his own terms after coronavirus outbreak

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Franklin Field is on lockdown. When the Penn Relays and the outdoor track season were canceled due to the coronavirus, Quakers senior runner, Andrew Hally, was devastated.

"It's a surreal feeling having my senior year coming to an end in a very abrupt way," Andrew told Action News.

And so, the cross country and track and field athlete and Salesianum School grad decided to take matters into his own hands and go out, on his own terms.

Last week, Andrew plotted a course through Center City Philadelphia and, with a group of friends, ran a marathon. His very first! And marathon runners get a medal, right?

As a sign of the times, Andrew's was a bit different.

"So I finish, and my sister puts it around my neck, it's a piece of string with a bottle of hand sanitizer on it and she said it's the Corona Virus Marathon.

Humor helps when everything is a mile a minute. It was definitely a morale boost to have that at the end of the marathon" Andrew said.

The experience as a whole has given him, and likely all senior athletes, some unexpected perspective.

"I think athletics will be better because of this because it really instills the significance athletics has in our lives. If I have one message, it's make the most of it and be safe out there."

If you know a senior we should spotlight, tell me about them on my Facebook Page. Class of 2020, Action News salutes you!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportscoronavirushigh school sports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Zach Ertz, wife donating $100K to Philabundance
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Síntomas, consejos y prevención de coronavirus
Executive order makes it crime to stockpile needed protective supplies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay at home order for several Pa. counties; school closures extended
Mayor's order that Philadelphians stay at home now in effect
Montco COVID-19 cases jump to 136
Zach Ertz, wife donating $100K to Philabundance
Del. governor closes schools through May 15
Tips for renters, homeowners worried about making payments
NJ orders some county inmates released amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Teachers, families planning for at least 2 more weeks of home learning
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
AccuWeather: Rain Ends This Evening, Sunshine Returns Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News