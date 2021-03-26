sports flash

Was failing to acquire Kyle Lowry a missed opportunity to bolster the Sixers' title hopes?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and Kyle Lowry stayed right where he was.

Fans were holding out hope that the Philly native would come back home and provide that missing backcourt piece for a championship run.

Instead, the Sixers traded for George Hill.

He's no Lowry, but Hill was averaging 11 points a game for the Thunder and can play on and off the ball at the guard spot.

The question is, do the Sixers have enough to make a deep run?
If you look at the sports books, they remain one of the favorites at 12 to 1 odds to win the title.

Luckily, the loaded Nets didn't make any more blockbusters, and they remain the favorites.

It will all depend on the health of Joel Embiid.

Still out with that injured knee, will he have what it takes to stay at the top of his game once he returns?

On one hand, rest might be a good thing, but he does tend to be rusty when he comes back from injuries.


My opinion, is with the MVP-caliber season Embiid is having, not picking up a star guard like Lowry to compliment him was a missed opportunity.

The time to win is now, and you gotta go for it.

The Raptors were asking for too much, true, and the Sixers would've had to mortgage the future.... but I feel like this is the year to just go for it.

Look for them to pick someone up in the buyout market - they have an open roster spot.

And here's hoping Embiid comes back as good as he was when he went out.
