Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid visits Frankford Boys & Girls Club

Sixers center Joel Embiid visits Frankford Boys & Girls Club: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 10, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid made a surprise visit to the Boys & Girls Club in Frankford Wednesday.

Embiid handed out free swag to about 150 kids while sitting in an Under Armour truck.

The company recently signed Embiid to a 5-year sneaker deal, which is expected to make him the richest center in the league.

"I just want to show them that anything is possible," said Embiid. "As long as you have goals in life, and you put the work in, it's going to pay off and you have to trust the process."

The club found out at the end of last week that Embiid was planning a visit; they said it was a challenge keeping it from the kids.

"For him to just show up and have fun with the kids, it's an experience and they'll remember the rest of their lives," said Boys & Girls Club Executive Program Director Jerry Houck.

Embiid handed out T-shirts and water bottles as well as a free pair of sneakers to the winner of a 3-point contest.

