Sixers look to keep up the momentum in Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers will try to take a 2-1 series lead and take back home court as they face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at the Barclays Center.Despite a record-setting performance in Game 2, forward Tobias Harris said the Sixers should not be happy winning only one game.Harris believes the Sixers should be up 2-0."In my eyes, they stole one on our court," he said.76ers coach Brett Brown has talked about this series being a fight. Elbows and verbal jabs have been thrown.Nets forward Jared Dudley even took a shot at Sixers point guard Ben Simmons."Ben Simmons is a great player in transition, and once you get him into half-court he's average," said Dudley.Simmons brushed off the remark."That's coming from Jared Dudley, come on," he said.Meanwhile, Simmons joined some elite company with his second playoff triple-double:ONLY Sixers EVER with 2+ TRIPLE DOUBLES in the PlayoffsBen Simmons (2)Charles Barkley (2)Wilt Chamberlain (8)ONLY Players in NBA History with 2+ TRIPLE DOUBLES in 1st 12 career Playoff games:Ben SimmonsLeBron JamesMagic JohnsonOscar RobertsonClyde DrexlerHall of Famers