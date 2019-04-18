Sports

Sixers look to keep up the momentum in Game 3

Philadelphia 76ers

By
The Philadelphia 76ers will try to take a 2-1 series lead and take back home court as they face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at the Barclays Center.

Despite a record-setting performance in Game 2, forward Tobias Harris said the Sixers should not be happy winning only one game.

Harris believes the Sixers should be up 2-0.

"In my eyes, they stole one on our court," he said.

76ers coach Brett Brown has talked about this series being a fight. Elbows and verbal jabs have been thrown.

Nets forward Jared Dudley even took a shot at Sixers point guard Ben Simmons.

"Ben Simmons is a great player in transition, and once you get him into half-court he's average," said Dudley.

Simmons brushed off the remark.

"That's coming from Jared Dudley, come on," he said.

Meanwhile, Simmons joined some elite company with his second playoff triple-double:

ONLY Sixers EVER with 2+ TRIPLE DOUBLES in the Playoffs
Ben Simmons (2)

Charles Barkley (2)

Wilt Chamberlain (8)

ONLY Players in NBA History with 2+ TRIPLE DOUBLES in 1st 12 career Playoff games:

Ben Simmons
LeBron James

Magic Johnson

Oscar Robertson

Clyde Drexler

Hall of Famers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News