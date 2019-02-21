Sixers return from All-Star break with 'intense focus'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --With two-thirds of the season in the rearview mirror, the new-look Sixers return from the All-Star break without their centerpiece. Hard to build momentum for the stretch run with Joel Embiid out for at least a week.
But Coach Brown says it's all part of the process.
"It would be quite naive for me to think that I'm gonna have this group for all those days," says Brown. "This has maybe happened sooner than you'd wish, but it's happened and we'll move on."
"It's time to pick it up a little bit. This is our final stretch. I'm ready man," said Jimmy Butler.
"Just an intense focus in everything that we do," said Tobias Harris.
The Sixers "Fab 5," they're all in, even Sports Illustrated is taking notice. Tobias Harris, JJ Redick, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, and Ben Simmons are all gracing the cover of the magazine's February 25 issue.
This week's cover: Processing...— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 19, 2019
Re-previewing the Eastern Conference: The real season starts now https://t.co/FJ0TQ8xNKe pic.twitter.com/Y8e0905rpf
For Brown, the pressure is on to make sure they live up to the lofty expectations.
"The enthusiasm, the excitement, for me coming back from the All-Star break is there actually is a newness that I find exciting far more than intimidating," said Brown.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps