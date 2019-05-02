Smash Mouth to Bryce Harper: 'Told you not to go to Philly'

"Yo Bryce.......told you not to go to Philly jackass! The @SFGiants fans NEVER boo their own players! You we're lead by $ only so swim in the sea of boos now! How much do you love your agent now?? Worth the taxes you avoided? How's that 45min drive to the stadium?lol @bryceharper3," said Smash Mouth in a tweet.
Yo Bryce.......told you not to go to Philly jackass! The @SFGiants fans NEVER boo their own players! You we're lead by $ only so swim in the sea of boos now! How much do you love your agent now?? Worth the taxes you avoided? How's that 45min drive to the stadium?lol @bryceharper3— Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) May 1, 2019
Bryce Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million, opt-out-free deal with the Phillies has not yet responded to the band.
Smash Mouth is known for songs such as "All Star" and "Walkin' on the Sun."