Smash Mouth to Bryce Harper: 'Told you not to go to Philly'

The 90s rock band Smash Mouth thinks Bryce Harper made the wrong decision coming to Philadelphia.

"Yo Bryce.......told you not to go to Philly jackass! The @SFGiants fans NEVER boo their own players! You we're lead by $ only so swim in the sea of boos now! How much do you love your agent now?? Worth the taxes you avoided? How's that 45min drive to the stadium?lol @bryceharper3," said Smash Mouth in a tweet.



Bryce Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million, opt-out-free deal with the Phillies has not yet responded to the band.

Smash Mouth is known for songs such as "All Star" and "Walkin' on the Sun."
