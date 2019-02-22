Source: Plane of Phillies owner spotted in Vegas where Bryce Harper lives

Phillies Owner John Middleton’s plane ✈️ is in Las Vegas where Bryce Harper lives a source tells @6abc; 1st reported by @JSalisburyNBCS



The last time Middleton & GM Matt Klentak met with Harper was nearly 6 weeks ago & Middleton told @6abc “I think it was really positive” https://t.co/r93zO0Qa26 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 23, 2019

Barring something completely unexpected, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will not be consummating a deal tonight, league sources tell ESPN. Owner John Middleton is in Las Vegas for more of a meet-and-greet than a sign-a-deal, sources said. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 23, 2019

The plane of Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton has been spotted in Las Vegas where Bryce Harper lives, a source tells Action News.The last time Middleton and Phillies general manager Matt Klentak met with Harper was nearly six weeks ago when Middleton told Action News their meeting "was really positive."The spotting of Middleton's plane just continues to fuel hope for Phillies fans that free agent Harper could come to Philly.According to MLB insider and ESPN writer, Jeff Passan, the Phillies and Harper will not "be consummating a deal tonight."Middleton is in Las Vegas for more of a meet-and-greet than a sign-a-deal, sources tell Passan.