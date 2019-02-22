SPORTS

Source: Plane of Phillies owner spotted in Vegas where Bryce Harper lives

( (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) / (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta))

LAS VEGAS (WPVI) --
The plane of Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton has been spotted in Las Vegas where Bryce Harper lives, a source tells Action News.



The last time Middleton and Phillies general manager Matt Klentak met with Harper was nearly six weeks ago when Middleton told Action News their meeting "was really positive."
Philadelphia Phillies owner, GM meet with Bryce Harper in Las Vegas. Watch this exclusive report from Action News at 11pm on January 12, 2019.



The spotting of Middleton's plane just continues to fuel hope for Phillies fans that free agent Harper could come to Philly.

According to MLB insider and ESPN writer, Jeff Passan, the Phillies and Harper will not "be consummating a deal tonight."

Middleton is in Las Vegas for more of a meet-and-greet than a sign-a-deal, sources tell Passan.

