South Jersey company printing shirts to support Flyers Oskar Lindblom's battle with cancer

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey company is printing t-shirts to support Philadelphia Flyers Oskar Lindblom's battle with cancer.

In just a week, Biscuit Trees' donation to Hockey Fights Cancer hit nearly $200,000.

The Flyers players wear the t-shirts with "OSKAR STRONG" in white lettering printed over his purple Number 23, under their uniforms.

A company co-owned by the daughter of legendary former Flyer Bernie Parent created the merchandise.

They are committing 100 percent of the proceeds to Hockey Fights Cancer.
