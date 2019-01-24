SPORTS FLASH

Do the 76ers have enough talent to win the Eastern Conference?

Ducis and Jeff debate the Sixers' status among the East's elite and ask you, the fans, to vote whether the team needs to make a deal to reach the Finals.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 32-17, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference behind Milwaukee, Toronto and Indiana. With the trading deadline just weeks away, Ducis Rodgers and Jeff Skversly debate whether the 76ers are well positioned for a run to the Eastern Conference crown, or if they need to make a deal to acquire more talent to compete with the beats of the East.

Chime in below with your opinion and comment on our Facebook post. The sports guys will reveal the results of the poll during next week's Sports Flash.
