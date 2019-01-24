The Philadelphia 76ers are 32-17, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference behind Milwaukee, Toronto and Indiana. With the trading deadline just weeks away, Ducis Rodgers and Jeff Skversly debate whether the 76ers are well positioned for a run to the Eastern Conference crown, or if they need to make a deal to acquire more talent to compete with the beats of the East.Chime in below with your opinion and comment on our Facebook post. The sports guys will reveal the results of the poll during next week's Sports Flash.