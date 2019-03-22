sports flash

Do you agree with the recent coaching changes in the Big 5?

Will Temple and St. Joe's regret this week's coaching decisions?

It's the end of an era in Philadelphia college hoops.

Wednesday's NCAA tournament loss to Belmont marked the final game of Fran Dunphy's tenure as Temple head coach. Dunphy is retiring after 13 seasons and will be replaced by former Owl Aaron McKie.

A day earlier, St. Joseph's parted ways with coach Phil Martelli, ending his 24-year run with the Owelsa. Martelli, 64, was the winningest coach in Hawks history and went to seven tournaments, although none since 2014.

In this week's Sports Flash, we ask whther the schools made the right decisions in changing longtime coaches.

Chime in below with your opinion and comment on Facebook. The final results will be revealed during next week's Sports Flash.


Related topics:
sportstemple owlsaction news sportsncaacollege basketballsports flashst. joseph's university
