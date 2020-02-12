Sports

Is Joel Embiid's act wearing thin in Philadelphia?

Joel Embiid caused quite the firestorm this week.

Shushing fans, cryptic Instagram posts and an expletive yelled at the proud fans who made him "The Process."

They responded by booing him Tuesday night.


The talent is undeniable. But the antics, both on and off the court, have been an area of frustration.

Embiid's numbers are also down across the board, leaving some to grow tired of his act.

In this week's 6abc Sports Flash, Ducis Rodgers says what many Sixers fans are thinking and delivers a rallying cry message to Embiid and the Sixers to just play ball.

Are you beginning to sour on Joel Embiid? Let us know in this week's poll question.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaaction news sportsnbasports flashphiladelphia 76ersbasketball
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect who shot officers in Baltimore was wanted in Pa.
Commissioner Outlaw talks about her vision for Philly police
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on AC Expressway
Gunman opens fire on officer in Trenton
Scathing report on safety of the food we eat
$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Police ID men wanted in hammer-wielding crimes
Show More
Groomers explain dog show winner's wild haircut
Mom accused of killing kids appears in court; police, family testify
Strangers become best friends, organ donor advocates through kidney donation
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
Dead cats, 2 feet of human feces found in N.Y. home: Police
More TOP STORIES News