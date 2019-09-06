Sports

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

The Super Bowl hype is real. Jeff Skversky discusses whether Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson and the Eagles offense has what it takes to get to the big game.

What do you think about the Birds' chances this season? VOTE in this week's Sports Flash poll and let us know if you think they are the team to beat in the NFC.


Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Win the NFC East? 16 games, 16 outcomes from Ducis Rodgers.



Ducis Rodgers and Rick Williams go 1-on-1 predicting the outcome of Redskins-Eagles and other huge Week 1 matchups.

