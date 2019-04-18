On Monday night, the Sixers finally looked like the playoff juggernaut fans dreamed about after routing Brooklyn, 145-123. It was a complete 180 from Game 1's stunning defeat which ended with the team booed off the court. Ducis Rodgers and Jeff Skversky discuss which team will show up Thursday in New York?
NBA Playoffs Round 1: Nets vs. Sixers
Game 1: Nets 111, Sixers 102
Game 2: Sixers 145, Nets 123
Game 3: Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. at Brooklyn on TNT
Game 4: Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. at Philadelphia on TNT
Game 5: Tuesday, April 23, TBD at Philadelphia on TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, April 25, TBD at Brooklyn on TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, April 27, TBD at Philadelphia on TNT
*if necessary
Has your opinion of the 76ers' success in the playoffs changed?
