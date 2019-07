Has your opinion of the 76ers' success in the playoffs changed?

On Monday night, the Sixers finally looked like the playoff juggernaut fans dreamed about after routing Brooklyn, 145-123. It was a complete 180 from Game 1's stunning defeat which ended with the team booed off the court. Ducis Rodgers and Jeff Skversky discuss which team will show up Thursday in New York?Chime in below with your opinion and comment on Action News Facebook page . The final results will be revealed during next week's Sports Flash.Game 1: Nets 111,102Game 2:145, Nets 123Game 3: Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. at Brooklyn on TNTGame 4: Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. at Philadelphia on TNTGame 5: Tuesday, April 23, TBD at Philadelphia on TBDGame 6*: Thursday, April 25, TBD at Brooklyn on TBDGame 7*: Saturday, April 27, TBD at Philadelphia on TNT