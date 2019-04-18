Sports

Has your opinion of the 76ers' success in the playoffs changed?

On Monday night, the Sixers finally looked like the playoff juggernaut fans dreamed about after routing Brooklyn, 145-123. It was a complete 180 from Game 1's stunning defeat which ended with the team booed off the court. Ducis Rodgers and Jeff Skversky discuss which team will show up Thursday in New York?

Chime in below with your opinion and comment on Action News Facebook page. The final results will be revealed during next week's Sports Flash.


NBA Playoffs Round 1: Nets vs. Sixers

Game 1: Nets 111, Sixers 102
Game 2: Sixers 145, Nets 123
Game 3: Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. at Brooklyn on TNT
Game 4: Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. at Philadelphia on TNT
Game 5: Tuesday, April 23, TBD at Philadelphia on TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, April 25, TBD at Brooklyn on TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, April 27, TBD at Philadelphia on TNT
*if necessary
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssports flash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News