The Eagles are in the playoffs for the third consecutive season courtesy of a 4-game win streak to end the year.With guys like Greg Ward and Boston Scott making critical plays and Carson Wentz at the helm, this team has a much different look than the last two teams that had fans reveling in Foles playoff magic.Does this Eagles squad have another magical playoff run in them? Ducis Rodgers takes stock of the team as it begins postseason play in this week's Sports Flash.Make your voice heard by voting in this week's poll question.