Vote in this week's poll question below.
Super Bowl or bust for '19 Eagles?
With a healthy Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson back in the mix and a number of key acquisition during a stellar offseason, the Eagles are among the favorites to win Super Bowl 54. Ducis Rodgers and Jeff Skversky break down their expectations for Wentz and the Birds in 2019.
