Super Bowl or bust for '19 Eagles?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5418958" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From St. Nick's tearful exit to Carson's new deal to Zach Ertz in France, we recap an eventful offseason for the Birds.

With a healthy Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson back in the mix and a number of key acquisition during a stellar offseason, the Eagles are among the favorites to win Super Bowl 54. Ducis Rodgers and Jeff Skversky break down their expectations for Wentz and the Birds in 2019.Vote in this week's poll question below.