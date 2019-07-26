sports flash

Super Bowl or bust for '19 Eagles?

By
With a healthy Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson back in the mix and a number of key acquisition during a stellar offseason, the Eagles are among the favorites to win Super Bowl 54. Ducis Rodgers and Jeff Skversky break down their expectations for Wentz and the Birds in 2019.

Vote in this week's poll question below.

Eagles take field for training camp
Eagles Come into camp with arguably the best roster on paper in the NFL



EMBED More News Videos

From St. Nick's tearful exit to Carson's new deal to Zach Ertz in France, we recap an eventful offseason for the Birds.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportssports flash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
SPORTS FLASH VOTE: Hoskins or Harper more vital to playoff run?
SPORTS FLASH VOTE: Will Phillies make playoffs?
SPORTS FLASH VOTE: Will 76ers be better than last year?
SPORTS FLASH VOTE: Will Jimmy Butler stay with 76ers?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
18-year-old charged in A.C. shooting death of 15-year-old girl
Secretary charged with stealing $41,000 from school
Suspected driver in South Philly street racing crash meets with police
15-year-old girl shot 7 times in NJ drive-by shooting
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Canada continues manhunt after murder of 3, including American
Show More
Bicyclist critical after hit-and-run involving stolen Jeep
9-year-old rings bell after defeating ovarian cancer
Justice Department approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Police: Suspect fires at witness to car break-in
More TOP STORIES News