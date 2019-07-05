Are the Sixers better than last year's team?

The Sixers have been busy since the start of free agency, dealing Jimmy Butler to Miami in a trade that brough guard Josh Richardson to town, re-signing Tobias Harris to a max deal and bringing aboard Joel Embiid nemesis Al Horford into the frontcourt. On paper, the team looks good but will they be better when games start?Ducis Rodgers and Jamie Apody debate whether the moves will pay off once play begin.