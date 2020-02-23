Phillie Phanatic's new look: Mascot gets a spring training makeover

He has evolved, but clearly hasn't matured. pic.twitter.com/Tmo5jHNQOB — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 23, 2020

CLEARWATER, Florida (WPVI) -- Phillies fans got their first look at a changed Phillie Phanatic Sunday.The beloved mascot looked a little different when the team hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday afternoon.The changes come as the team battles a copyright lawsuit with the Phanatic's original artists.The Phillies' rights to the Phanatic expire on June 15.A federal lawsuit was filed by the Phillies last year to keep the New York-based firm Harrison/ Erickson from reclaiming the copyright.The firm helped develop the Phanatic and is now playing hardball with the team to pay up millions of dollars to keep him or the beloved mascot could enter into a sort of "free agency."The Phanatic made his debut in 1978 and has been a staple at games at Veterans Stadiums and Citizens Bank Park ever since.At the heart of the copyright dispute, the Phillies say in their suit, is that the mascot was their idea and that Harrison/ Erickson just executed it.The team goes onto say that while it declined to purchase the copyright of the beloved character for $1,300 at the time, it has devoted millions of dollars into promoting the mascot.The suit is also trying to prevent the New York firm and any other team from using and selling Phanatic products.