Carson Wentz is under the microscope again as the Philadelphia Eagles are set for Week 1 against the Washington Football Team.
A recent ESPN story says a successful season for the Birds would require an NFC East title and a playoff win, something Wentz has yet to accomplish.
So how do you feel about Wentz heading into his fifth season?
While he didn't post numbers that would win many fantasy leagues, Wentz defied the odds by leading a battered Eagles roster to the postseason -- before leaving the playoff game with a head injury.
With new weapons on the outside and Miles Sanders expected to break out in Year 2, this could be the year Wentz silences his critics and shows why he was the No. 2 overall pick in 2016.
6abc Sports Director Ducis Rodgers examines the pressure and scrutiny Wentz faces in 2020 in the video above.
How much pressure is on Carson Wentz in 2020?
