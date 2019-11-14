Jaws: Take the bubble wrap off Wentz to beat Pats

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5696902" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A close win, a blowout loss ... our sports guys are split on how Sunday's game will play out.

After analyzing the tape, Ron Jaworski breaks down Sunday's Patriots-Eagles matchup with his game plan for an Eagles' upset victory and his final game prediction.How to attack the NFL's No. 1 defenseIs Tom Brady still an elite QB?Which Eagle needs to step up vs. New England?Eagles 27-24Check out NFL Expert picks predictions for Week 11, as Ducis Rodgers and Jeff Skversky pick the winners of Sunday's biggest games.