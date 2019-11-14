Sports

Jaws: Take the bubble wrap off Wentz to beat Pats

By
After analyzing the tape, Ron Jaworski breaks down Sunday's Patriots-Eagles matchup with his game plan for an Eagles' upset victory and his final game prediction.


1st Down: How to attack the NFL's No. 1 defense

2nd Down: Is Tom Brady still an elite QB?
3rd Down: Which Eagle needs to step up vs. New England?
Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 27-24

Check out NFL Expert picks predictions for Week 11, as Ducis Rodgers and Jeff Skversky pick the winners of Sunday's biggest games.
A close win, a blowout loss ... our sports guys are split on how Sunday's game will play out.

