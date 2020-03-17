Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020



Brady turns 43 in August. His next move has been a hot topic since the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs in January. Brady can become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. 