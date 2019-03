EMBED >More News Videos Vernon Odom signs off from Action News following a look back at his career on December 14, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He's only been retired for a few months, but former Action News reporter Vernon Odom is keeping busy.Vern rang the Liberty Bell before Tuesday night's Philadelphia 76ers game at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.The crowd cheered him on as he took part in the pregame tradition.Nice job, Vernon!