Sports

VIDEO: Dodger fan loses fries, pizza trying to catch 2 foul balls

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Dodger fan lost his french fries and pizza while trying to catch two different foul balls. He lost both meals, but gained one great souvenir.

First, the fan lost his container of fries as he chased down a foul ball in San Francisco on Wednesday. He ended up getting the ball, and he held it up proudly for all to see.

Then later on, the fan had a chance at another foul ball, which was hit in his direction. This time, the fan falls backward, losing his pizza in the process. He didn't get the ball that time.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Francisco Giants, 1-2.

