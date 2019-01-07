Merrill Reese: “No good! No good! It is no good and the Eagles win!” pic.twitter.com/Pt6WZVzOg7 — 2008 Phillies (@2008Philz) January 7, 2019

Astonishment. Amazement. Shock.Philadelphia Eagles fans expressed these emotions when Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed a field goal in the closing seconds of the NFC Wild Card game giving the Birds the win.Here's the play as seen on the television broadcast Sunday night:Now, listen to it as only the voice of the Eagles Merrill Reese can call it:"No good! No good!" Reese shouts.And then there's Eagles' Spanish broadcaster Rickie Ricardo's reaction:"No senor! No senor! No senor!" Ricardo screamed in excitement.Even the Bears mascot, Staley Da Bear, couldn't believe his eyes! In fact, he might have fainted.With the 'double doink,' Eagles across the Delaware Valley were jubilant - and showed it on video.There were the fans at Xfinity Live in South Philadelphia near the home of the Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field.Not too far away, Eagles fans were cheering in victory as they were devouring buckets and buckets of crab fries at South Philly's Chickie's & Pete's restaurant.And, of course, Action News viewers did not disappoint in their celebrations.In the midst of his victory jumps, Matt Gambale of Delaware accidentally broke the Valentine's Day picture frame that his wife Tara had just put up above the fireplace. He quickly apologized as his young daughter looked on.Action News viewer Sisi Dash was one of the many at Chickie's and Pete's and recorded her own version of the game's unbelievable ending.Viewer Maciej Calhoun and his family celebrated with hugs and more hugs all around!Action News viewer Heather Peluso warns listeners to turn the volume down - and we're pretty sure her neighbors in South Philly heard this one, too!From holding hands to repeated 'What's?' Action News viewer Tiffany Kannengieszer recorded these Eagles' fans raw emotions.And the Fitz Family showed you can celebrate no matter what age.Fly Eagles Fly!------