According to the Associated Press, Bryce Harper is about to be a Phillie, and he's about to get PAID!The MLB All-Star and the Phillies have agreed to a 13-year, $330-million deal that will make him the centerpiece of the Phils lineup through 2032.With the deal all but final, our Sports Flash poll questions asks whether you're happy with the Bryce Harpe monster deal?Chime in below with your opinion and comment on Facebook . The final results will be revealed during next week's Sports Flash.-----