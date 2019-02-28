PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Bryce Harper, Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract: AP source

Bryce Harper signs with Philadelphia Phillies. Watch the report from Jamie Apody on 6abc.com.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the deal will not include any opt-outs.

Harper, a six-time All-Star and one-time National League MVP award winner, was one of the most sought after free agents on the market.

The 26-year-old right fielder led Washington with 34 homers, 100 RBIs and 130 walks last season.

Here are fast facts about Bryce Harper



According to the Washington Post, Harper turned down an "aggressive offer" from the Nationals which included no opt-outs and was less than the $400 million it was speculated Harper and his agent Scott Boras were seeking.

In his career, Harper has with 184 homers, 521 RBIs and a .900 OPS. He also was the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year.

As free agency heated up, the Phillies met with both Harper and Manny Machado. ESPN reports Machado has agreed to a $300 million 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

Owner John Middleton and general manager Matt Klentak flew to Las Vegas to speak to Harper.

"I think it was really positive," Middleton said. "We really got to see the man. We watched the player for years, but we got to understand the man, what he'd be like in the dugout, the clubhouse, the community."
Philadelphia Phillies owner, GM meet with Bryce Harper in Las Vegas. Watch this exclusive report from Action News at 11pm on January 12, 2019.



Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said he thought he and Harper "really bonded."

"We just hit it off," Kapler said on MLB Network. "He's an easy guy to talk to and he certainly is especially competitive."

Kapler said another thing the two bonded over was food.

"He loves food and Philadelphia has an incredible food scene, among the best in the country, if you ask me."

He took at a trip to Philadelphia in December to meet with Phillies executives at Citizens Bank Park.
Manny Machado visits Phillies. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on December 20, 2018.



---

Information from The Associated Press was used in this post.

-----
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
