Will the Eagles win the NFC East?

Like many predicted at the beginning of the season, the NFC East is down to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. Despite 6-7 records, one of the two teams will grab the 4 seed in the NFC playoffs.The Birds have a clear path to the postseason and can take a big step toward that goal with a win against 3-10 Washington on Sunday. Dallas, on the other hand, faces a resurgent L.A. Rams team fighting to make the playoffs itself.So which team do you think comes out on top to make the 2019 NFL Playoffs? Let us know in the poll below.Also, check out Ron Jaworski's Three Reasons the Eagles will the division video above.