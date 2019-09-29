WATCH: Bryce Harper's home runs during Phillies 2019 season

The Phillies star had 35 total home runs. That included two grand slams - one being a walk-off.
Now, relive each of Harper's homers from his first year with the Phils:
#1 - March 30, 2019 vs. Atlanta Braves
#2 - March 31, 2019 vs. Atlanta Braves
#3 - April 2, 2019 vs. Washington Nationals
#4 - April 9, 2019 vs. Washington Nationals
#5- April 20, 2019 vs. Colorado Rockies
#6- April 26, 2019 vs. Miami Marlins
#7 - May 7, 2019 vs. St. Louis Cardinals - Grand Slam
#8 - May 18, 2019 vs. Colorado Rockies
BRYCE ARON MAX HARPER 😱#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/kVxmKSNPl2— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 18, 2019
#9 - May 19, 2019 vs. Colorado Rockies
Nice, Bryce! #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/h24wiYu4yj— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 19, 2019
#10 - May 29, 2019 vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Double digit dingers. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/YLc2ia22BH— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 30, 2019
#11 - June 1, 2019 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
BIG— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 2, 2019
TIME
BRYCE#VoteBryce: https://t.co/LNtBBqtZiZ pic.twitter.com/YMyHWHI2wX
#12 - June 14, 2019 vs. Atlanta Braves
#13 - June 22, 2019 vs. Miami Marlins
#14 - June 27, 2019 vs. New York Mets
#15 - June 30, 2019 vs. Miami Marlins
#16 - July 3, 2019 vs. Atlanta Braves
#17 - July 16, 2019 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
(B)ryce (A)ron (M)ax 💣#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/F6YvhRXeHk— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 17, 2019
#18 - July 28, 2019 vs. Atlanta Braves
#19 - August 3, 2019 vs. Chicago White Sox
#20 - August 7, 2019 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Bryce Harper’s 20th home run of the season gave the Phillies their line run of the night. pic.twitter.com/eu2nxpPxz0— Phillies Nation (@PhilliesNation) August 8, 2019
#21 - August 9, 2019 vs. San Francisco Giants
#22 - August 9, 2019 vs. San Francisco Giants
#23 - August 14, 2019 vs. Chicago Cubs
#24 - August 14, 2019 vs. Chicago Cubs
#25 - August 15, 2019 vs. Chicago Cubs - WALK-OFF GRANDSLAM!
#26 - August 16, 2019 vs. San Diego Padres
#27 - August 21, 2019 vs. Boston Red Sox
#28 - August 26, 2019 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
For Krew. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/tslqAJr28I— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 27, 2019
#29 - August 31, 2019 vs. New York Mets
No. 29 for No. 3. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/QbHmG1YZPm— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 31, 2019
#30 - September 2, 2019 vs. Cincinnati Reds
🔙✌️🔙#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/e0JKHs8Z5q— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 2, 2019
#31 - September 10, 2019 vs. Atlanta Braves
Just took a DNA test, turns out we are 100% in LOVE with back-to-back BLASTS from @JTRealmuto and @bryceharper3!!#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/ouSfmGQ66X— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 10, 2019
#32 - September 18, 2019 vs. Atlanta Braves
.@bryceharper3 is good at baseball, folks. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/AELYndN50N— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 19, 2019
#33 - September 21, 2019 vs. Cleveland Indians
.@bryceharper3 is v strong. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/hbHoQJPoCN— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 22, 2019
#34 - September 24, 2019 vs. Washington Nationals
34. pic.twitter.com/afsiZRPMlU— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 25, 2019
#35 - September 28, 2019 vs. Miami Marlins
*ball sees Bryce*— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 29, 2019
Ight imma head out. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/k4iqCTdywu