WATCH: Bryce Harper's home runs during Phillies 2019 season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bryce Harper hit his first home run as a Philadelphia Phillie in the second game of the season against the Atlanta Braves, but it was not his last.

The Phillies star had 35 total home runs. That included two grand slams - one being a walk-off.

Now, relive each of Harper's homers from his first year with the Phils:

#1 - March 30, 2019 vs. Atlanta Braves



#2 - March 31, 2019 vs. Atlanta Braves


#3 - April 2, 2019 vs. Washington Nationals



#4 - April 9, 2019 vs. Washington Nationals



#5- April 20, 2019 vs. Colorado Rockies



#6- April 26, 2019 vs. Miami Marlins


#7 - May 7, 2019 vs. St. Louis Cardinals - Grand Slam



#8 - May 18, 2019 vs. Colorado Rockies



#9 - May 19, 2019 vs. Colorado Rockies



#10 - May 29, 2019 vs. St. Louis Cardinals



#11 - June 1, 2019 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers



#12 - June 14, 2019 vs. Atlanta Braves



#13 - June 22, 2019 vs. Miami Marlins



#14 - June 27, 2019 vs. New York Mets



#15 - June 30, 2019 vs. Miami Marlins



#16 - July 3, 2019 vs. Atlanta Braves



#17 - July 16, 2019 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers



#18 - July 28, 2019 vs. Atlanta Braves



#19 - August 3, 2019 vs. Chicago White Sox



#20 - August 7, 2019 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks



#21 - August 9, 2019 vs. San Francisco Giants


#22 - August 9, 2019 vs. San Francisco Giants


#23 - August 14, 2019 vs. Chicago Cubs


#24 - August 14, 2019 vs. Chicago Cubs


#25 - August 15, 2019 vs. Chicago Cubs - WALK-OFF GRANDSLAM!


#26 - August 16, 2019 vs. San Diego Padres


#27 - August 21, 2019 vs. Boston Red Sox


#28 - August 26, 2019 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates


#29 - August 31, 2019 vs. New York Mets


#30 - September 2, 2019 vs. Cincinnati Reds


#31 - September 10, 2019 vs. Atlanta Braves


#32 - September 18, 2019 vs. Atlanta Braves


#33 - September 21, 2019 vs. Cleveland Indians


#34 - September 24, 2019 vs. Washington Nationals


#35 - September 28, 2019 vs. Miami Marlins
