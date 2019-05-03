Sports

Brotherly Love: Wentz, Hoskins, van Riemsdyk ring bell before Game 3

EMBED <>More Videos

Philly sports stars ring bell before 76ers game. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 3, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia sports teams sure know how to show Brotherly Love for one another.

Even before Game 3 started Tuesday night, the energy inside the Wells Fargo Center was electric.

That was due to three very special bell ringers.

The Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, the Flyers' James van Riemsdyk, and the Eagles' Carson Wentz rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell prior to tip-off.

It proved to be good luck as Joel Embiid and the 76ers walked out with a victory and a 2-1 lead in the series over the Toronto Raptors.

Game 4 is 3:30 p.m. Sunday and can be seen on 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnba playoffsaction news sportsphiladelphia philliesphiladelphia 76ersphiladelphia eaglescarson wentzphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after home invasion in Northern Liberties
A tour inside Darknet, a growing playground for criminals
Tire slasher damages nearly a dozen cars in Philadelphia
Former Pa. Special Olympics coach charged with raping player
Philly hero honored with wheelchair after barbershop shooting
Embiid brings 'theatrics,' dominates Gasol in win
Show More
Fmr. Eagles QB Nick Foles puts NJ home on the market
Study: Smoking pot could get people to exercise
Florida teens stranded in ocean rescued by 'Amen' boat
Delco undercover sting operation nets alleged child predators
Indego adding 400 more electric bikes in Philly
More TOP STORIES News