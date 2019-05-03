Brotherly Love: Wentz, Hoskins, van Riemsdyk ring bell before Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia sports teams sure know how to show Brotherly Love for one another.Even before Game 3 started Tuesday night, the energy inside the Wells Fargo Center was electric.That was due to three very special bell ringers.The Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, the Flyers' James van Riemsdyk, and the Eagles' Carson Wentz rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell prior to tip-off.It proved to be good luck as Joel Embiid and the 76ers walked out with a victory and a 2-1 lead in the series over the Toronto Raptors.Game 4 is 3:30 p.m. Sunday and can be seen on 6abc.