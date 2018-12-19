#Eagles Get MUCH NEEDED Help in Wildcard Tonight!!!



✅ Panthers LOSE to Saints



—————————————————



▪️Eagles Can Clinch Wildcard▪️

1️⃣Eagles BEAT Texans

+

2️⃣Eagles BEAT Redskins

+

3️⃣Vikings LOSE to Lions and/or Bears@6abc pic.twitter.com/6W0UCIHeLU