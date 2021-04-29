Sports

NFL Draft 2021: Will Eagles go after Alabama's DeVonta Smith?

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman continues to do his homework, calling around to different teams around the league and laying the groundwork for potential trades that could go down tonight in the first round of the NFL Draft and this weekend. Whether the Eagles move up tonight or not will depend on what happens in front of them.

The Eagles will be ready 12th overall.

The Eagles need a playmaker, an explosive weapon to be a number 1 receiver for quarterback Jalen Hurts. It's among their major needs with DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery gone.

Among the receivers they have their eyes on is Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith from Alabama.

Smith is a player the Eagles really like. He's rated as the second-best WR in the draft, and there's a possibility he could fall to the Eagles at 12 tonight, or they could move up to go get Smith.

The Eagles have the flexibility with 11 draft picks this weekend and plenty more next year, which includes possibly three first-rounders.

Smith, who was college teammates with Hurts, would love to play with him again and he's believed to be the most polished and NFL-ready receiver at his position.

The scene is set in Cleveland -- the site of tonight's NFL Draft -- where a dozen prospects are on hand. It's a much different scene than last year when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was announcing picks from his basement, and Roseman was running the Eagles operation from his house.

The NFL draft kicks off tonight on 6abc at 8 p.m.

Eagles will be on the clock at 12th overall, but anything could change.

The Eagles stacked their draft board based on the vision of Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff.

Eagles Draft Board

1: #12 overall (From Dolphins)
2: #37 overall
3: #70 overall
3: #84 (From Colts)
4: #123 (From Dolphins)
5: #150 overall
6: #189 overall
6: #224 overall (Comp)
6: #225 overall (Comp)
7: #234 overall
7: #240 overall (from 49ers)

