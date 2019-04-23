Sports

Will the Eagles make big moves at the NFL Draft?

Philadelphia Eagles' fans cheer during the second round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By Mark Meany
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Looking for the Eagles to make a big splash when the 2019 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night?

Well, that likely won't happen.

That's because Eagles executive V.P. of football operations, Howie Roseman, had a busy off-season leaving the Birds nest already well-stocked.

This draft is about adding depth to an already deep roster.

Roseman's philosophy is simple.

"I think we look at it as an opportunity for not just right now, but for the future," he said.

In other words, all options are open at any position.

The most glaring need after the 2018 season was at running back. But the Eagles brass took care of that when they traded for Jordan Howard, a workhorse back who has more than 3,000 rushing yards in his first three NFL seasons.

Wide receiver help? Roseman checked that box too when he traded for speedster DeSean Jackson.

These were two major moves that has the Eagles roster upgraded before they are even 'on the clock'. Bottom line is this: you may not see the Eagles pick a "wow" player in the next few days, because Howie Roseman has already had a "wow" off-season.
