Gov. Wolf comments cause confusion about high school sports in Pennsylvania

HARRISURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There is confusion over the status of high school sports in Pennsylvania following a news conference with Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday morning.Wolf said on Thursday morning it is his administration's recommendation that "we don't do any sports until January 1."However, there was no further elaboration given by the governor.The remarks came as Wolf was taking questions from the press following a news conference about COVID-19 testing access.A reporter asked about recent PIAA guidance that spectators will not be allowed at high school sporting events."Do you have any update on PIAA guidance about allowing parents in the stands?" the reporter asked.Wolf then appeared to take it a major step further, saying the risk of playing sports is still too great."The guidance is we ought to avoid any congregate settings, and that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us," Wolf said."We ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus. Anytime we get together for any reason, that's a problem because that makes it easier for the virus to spread," he continued."So the guidance from us, the recommendation, is that we don't do any sports until January 1," Wolf said.Action News has reached out to the governor's office for clarification and more information about that guidance.