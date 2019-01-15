Young Eagles fan heartbroken after loss to Saints

Yes you can. She is a surely fine and thinks it was funny watching it. Shes a little personality lol — Jenn Innamorato (@InnamoratoJenn) January 14, 2019

One young Eagles fan really didn't want the Birds to lose on Sunday and was inconsolable following the Alshon Jeffrey's decisive drop turn interception."I didn't want the Eagles to lose," the heartbroken girl, identified by her mother as Gia, says in the video shared via Storyful.Her mom, Jennifer Innamorato, later tweeted the video to the Eagles with the caption, "My daughter was cheering for you."She later followed up to say her daughter was doing better after the loss.There's no denying she bleeds green. The Birds will get 'em next year, Gia.