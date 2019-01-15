SPORTS

Young Eagles fan heartbroken after loss to Saints

Her parents tried to console her, but this young fan really didn't want "the Eagles to lose" on Sunday.

One young Eagles fan really didn't want the Birds to lose on Sunday and was inconsolable following the Alshon Jeffrey's decisive drop turn interception.

"I didn't want the Eagles to lose," the heartbroken girl, identified by her mother as Gia, says in the video shared via Storyful.

Her mom, Jennifer Innamorato, later tweeted the video to the Eagles with the caption, "My daughter was cheering for you."

She later followed up to say her daughter was doing better after the loss.

There's no denying she bleeds green. The Birds will get 'em next year, Gia.
