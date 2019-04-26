Sports

Youngest QB recruit David Sills turned receiver eyeing the NFL Draft

At 13 years old, Delaware native David Sills was the youngest college quarterback recruit ever.

He committed to USC as a 7th grader!

Now, 9 years later, he's an NFL draft prospect - not as a QB, but as a receiver.

"The path has definitely been a wild journey, definitely hasn't been a straight path. There's been a lot of highs and a lot of lows. A lot of ups and lot of downs," Sills said.

Life threw Sills a curveball.

He decommitted from USC when Lane Kiffin was fired and went to West Virginia.

When he failed to win the starting quarterback job, he transferred to a junior college.

But there were still no Division I offers to play quarterback.

"That was really the low point. That was a tough year," Sills said.

Sills went back to West Virginia as a receiver. In two seasons, he combined for the most touchdown catches in the country, making him a projected mid-round draft pick.

Nobody could have projected this would be his path to the NFL.

"I would have said you're crazy and probably told you to get some help," Sill laughed. "It's been a wild journey."

Sills is moving forward with no regrets about playing quarterback and watching for the next step of his journey.
