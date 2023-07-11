WATCH LIVE

Homeless man stabbed to death during argument in Spring Garden, suspect flees: Police

Witnesses told police they saw the attacker stab the other man in the neck and then flee.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 10:15AM
Authorities said an argument led one man to stab another man to death in Spring Garden.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities said an argument led one man to stab another man to death in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North 4th Street.

Witnesses told police they saw the attacker stab the other man in the neck and then flee.

The victim is believed to be homeless, living on the street on that block. He died at the scene.

There are several private surveillance cameras in the area. Detectives are checking the footage for any leads.

