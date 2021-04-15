COVID-19 vaccine

Homebound patients grateful for Delaware County's at-home vaccination program

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A paramedic in Springfield, Delaware County is making the rounds, bringing the COVID-19 vaccine directly to those who have trouble leaving their home.

Vic Berg began his day at 9 a.m., vaccinating the first of 10 patients at their homes.

"We're seeing people that physically can't go. I'm seeing people that psychologically can't go. I've seen people literally afraid to leave their house," said Berg.

Under a program launched late last month, Delaware County is sending paramedics and other health care providers to people who are homebound and those who have difficulty getting to a vaccine site.

RELATED: Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey



Loraine Fowler, 71, is stricken with multiple sclerosis.

"Every time I go see a doctor, I have to schedule the ambulance, and they're expensive," said Fowler.

Then she got a call from the county offering to send someone to her home to give her the vaccine.

"Seeing the need for this and people actually taking action and empowering us to go and make a fix for this, it's perfect," said Berg.

So far, through this program, 250 homebound residents have been vaccinated. The goal is to vaccinate 500 a week.

"I was so thankful, and I'm gonna be thankful waiting for the next shot. Then I'll be truly vaccinated," said Fowler.



Berg is glad to be helping a segment of the population he says is vastly underserved.

"It's what I signed on to do. I go out and I help people. This is just one more avenue of being able to do it," said Berg.

For more information on the program, CLICK HERE.
