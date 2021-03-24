Pets & Animals

Squirrel steals Amazon package from Chicago doorstep, takes it to roof by scaling 2-story building

CHICAGO -- A squirrel was caught on camera stealing a package Sunday in Chicago.

A viewer shared video with ABC7 in Chicago showing the squirrelly theft near Roscoe and Central Park Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The squirrel can be seen scaling the side of a two-story building with an Amazon envelope, making it all the way up to the roof!

There's no word on what was inside the package, but neighbors told ABC7 the squirrel is a known troublemaker.



WATCH | Squirrels gone wild, help themselves to people food
EMBED More News Videos

A squirrel is caught red-handed on video stealing a doughnut from a police officer.



WATCH | Chicago woman crafts adorable picnic tables for squirrels
EMBED More News Videos

Maria Trezza is selling picnic tables for squirrels, a trade that's caught wind.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsillinoissquirrelanimalsu.s. & worldmust see videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ corrections officer injured while helping driver on highway
Dr. Rachel Levine becomes 1st openly transgender person to win Senate confirmation
New details released in deadly crash on Delaware Memorial Bridge
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
2 accused of drugging, raping Pa. woman found dead in hotel room
AccuWeather: Rainy & cool today, but summer preview on the way
NJ releases revised guidance for in-person learning
Show More
Family of student killed in alleged hazing incident breaks its silence
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Philly opens 7th mass vaccination clinic today
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
'The Goldbergs' cast remembers George 'Pops' Segal
More TOP STORIES News