Squirrel steals Amazon package from Chicago doorstep, takes it to roof by scaling 2-story building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3657721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A squirrel is caught red-handed on video stealing a doughnut from a police officer.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6142694" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Maria Trezza is selling picnic tables for squirrels, a trade that's caught wind.

CHICAGO -- A squirrel was caught on camera stealing a package Sunday in Chicago.A viewer shared video with ABC7 in Chicago showing the squirrelly theft near Roscoe and Central Park Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.The squirrel can be seen scaling the side of a two-story building with an Amazon envelope, making it all the way up to the roof!There's no word on what was inside the package, but neighbors told ABC7 the squirrel is a known troublemaker.