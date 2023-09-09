WATCH LIVE

1 person injured after stabbing inside Philadelphia home

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, September 9, 2023 8:14PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is injured after a stabbing took place in a Philadelphia home on Saturday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police responded to reports of a person stabbed inside a residence on the 7300 block of Tabor Avenue.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with minor stab wounds, officials say.

There is no word yet on that person's condition.

According to police, this is a barricade situation.

