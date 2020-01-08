Store employee dead after shooting inside South Philadelphia business

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store employee is dead after a shooting inside a business on Tuesday night in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 6 p.m. at 9th and Porter Street.

Police tell Action News that a 31-year-old male employee was found by a customer suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.





Action News has learned that the victim is the son of the business owner

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran launches missiles at US military facilities in Iraq: US official
AccuWeather: Quick Hit Of Wet Snow This Evening, Slushy Spots Possible
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run that killed father of 5
Blue Bell community gives back to man who had bike stolen
Former Bucks Co. teacher admits to sexual abuse of 6 students
Girl loses Minnie doll after 40 surgeries, #FindMinnie trending
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Show More
Del. school district says it's time to change standardized testing
Work zone speed cameras launched on Pennsylvania highways
Husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder
Giants to hire Lansdale Catholic grad Joe Judge to be next head coach: ESPN
Crews continue to repair sinkhole that swallowed SUV, excavator
More TOP STORIES News