Store employee dead after shooting inside South Philadelphia business

Developing: shooting at a corner market at 9th/Porter. @6abc pic.twitter.com/YlEv2ho5Lo — Mike Niklauski (@6abcmike) January 7, 2020

#DEVELOPING We’re live at 9/Porter where a 31 yr old employee of this family owned corner store was killed. A customer discovered him with a chest wound. ER crews believe it was a gunshot wound. No word on suspect ... @6abc pic.twitter.com/tKEj81Yxtz — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 8, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store employee is dead after a shooting inside a business on Tuesday night in South Philadelphia.It happened around 6 p.m. at 9th and Porter Street.Police tell Action News that a 31-year-old male employee was found by a customer suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.Action News has learned that the victim is the son of the business ownerCircumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.