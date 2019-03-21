'I was scared to death': Store owners on edge after 'Double-Barrel Bandit' robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Most bandits pull one weapon when they go in to rob a convenience store.But when this guy walked into the Collado Grocery at 4900 North Hutchinson in the Logan section of Philadelphia, he pulled not one but two guns on the owner demanding all the money in the register."I was scared to death," says store owner Carlos Reyes. "I was thinking about my wife and my mom. I gave him all the money so nothing would happen."The bandit got away with $200. Carlos Reyes, fortunately, was not injured. For him it's the cost of doing business."I have to work to support my family, I have three sons and a wife and my mother depends on me," he says.Other merchants like the owner of United Mini Market are particularly chilled by video of the bandit with two guns.Store owner Juan Soto says, "If he come here, anybody come here, I just give him the money, that's it. I'm not gonna resist or nothing."Gladys Tejada say she takes a chance everyday coming to work behind the counter at her family convenience store."Here is a lot of problems because the people here is high," said Tejada."Really? They're high on drugs?" asks Action News' Dann Cuellar."Yes, yes," says Tejada.Even though the suspect is still out there, merchants come to work because they have to make a living."I have to be on my toes," says Juan Reyes. "Keep an eye out and stay alert."Police are hoping someone out there may have information on the individual behind this.If you do, you are being asked to call Northwest Detectives.