Man stabs security guard at Philadelphia corner store, customers apprehend suspect: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia corner store security guard was stabbed by a customer early Saturday morning, police said.

It happened around 2:14 a.m. at the K and C Convenient Store on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue.

Police said the victim was working in the store when a 25-year-old male customer began an argument with the cashier.

The security guard attempted to resolve the situation between the two and escorted the customer out of the store, police said.

The suspect, however, returned to the store. Police said he stabbed the victim in the abdomen area.

He then attempted to flee, but other customers in the store apprehended the suspect and held him until police arrived.

The suspect was arrested and awaits formal charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and related offenses.

The guard was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.
